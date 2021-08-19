Warren County Sheriff’s Department need help in vape shop break-in

News
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early morning Thursday, individuals broke a window to get inside Vape More tobacco shop in the village of Lake George. Police are turning to the public for help identifying the suspects.

The individuals can be seen by shop surveillance cameras. If you or someone you know can help identify either individual, or have information please call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 743-2500, and ask to speak with Detective Wittenberg.

Check out the security video below:

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire