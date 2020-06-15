Warren County Sheriff’s Dept. looking to identifying burglary suspect

Breaking News
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance identifying the burglary suspect in the video above. They say it happened Saturday at the Lake George Beach Club.

In the video it appears the suspect climbs into a window and grabs some bottles from the bar and climbs back out the window they came in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 743-2500.

