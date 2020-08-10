Warren County Sheriff told: Rachael Ray’s house on fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. – A major house fire in Lake Luzerne could be at the home of chef and talk show host Rachael Ray.

Firefighters began battling the blaze on Chuckwagon Trail. Sheriff Jim LaFarr says he has been told the home belongs to Rachael Ray, and at this time there are no injuries.

This is a developing story and we will have more as it develops.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga