Breaking News
Albany County records two more coronavirus deaths, total sits at four
Live Now
Regional Hospitals to give update at 1 p.m.

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Warren County Sheriff makes video plea for social distancing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr put out a video Friday urging residents to maintain social distancing, and reminding them that police are required to get involved in cases where groups gather in large enough numbers to create danger.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak