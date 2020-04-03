Warren County Sheriff makes video plea for social distancing

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr put out a video Friday urging residents to maintain social distancing, and reminding them that police are required to get involved in cases where groups gather in large enough numbers to create danger.
