Warren County setting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week

warren county covid 19 popups

(Photo: Warren County)

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services has set three COVID-19 vaccine clinics for different parts of the county next week, targeting areas where residents may not have been able to access vaccines previously.

All three clinics are offering doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Clinics are set for:

  • Monday, July 19, from 4-5 p.m. at Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek
  • Wednesday, July 21, from 5-7 p.m. at the City Park bandstand in Glens Falls during the weekly Take a Bite food festival
  • Friday, July 23, from 5-7 p.m. at Horicon Town Hall in Brant Lake, during the community’s Food Truck Friday event

All three clinics are available for anyone ages 12 and up, with no appointment needed.

Warren County sets up the clinics as coronavirus cases see a new spike. As of Friday, the county was monitoring 23 active cases, compared to five cases the week before.

