Warren County sets virtual meeting on police reform directive

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss the New York state directive for reform and reinvention in state police services and departments.

County Sheriff Jim LaFarr is set to lead the meeting, and will be joined by county government colleagues and representatives from groups around the county. The discussion is set to begin at 2 p.m.

The meeting will be livestreamed on Warren County’s YouTube page. Public comments and questions are welcome, and will be relayed for response from the live chat.

Cuomo’s police reform directive calls for all police departments to review deployments, strategies, policies and activity in order to increase community engagement and trust between police officers and residents.

Washington County is also working on their own response to the order, and is seeking public comment.