Warren County sets up pandemic assistance webinars for non-profits, government agencies

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The county office of emergency services has set in place a trio of online seminars designed to help advise municipalities, non-profits, and government agencies on whether they can apply for COVID-19 disaster assistance funding.

New York received a Major Disaster Declaration back in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That declaration authorizes use of emergency protective funds for public assistance organizations.

Virtual “Applicant Brief” seminars are set for three dates between July and August. The seminars, hosted on WebEx as a way to inform those interested in assistance, are set for July 29, August 12 and August 26.

The seminars will equip attendees with the knowledge needed to apply for disaster aid and submit for reimbursement of FEMA-eligible expenses connected to the pandemic.

All municipalities, non-profit groups and government agencies in the state are potentially eligible. For-rpofit businesses and private citizens are not.

Registration for the seminars can be found online.

