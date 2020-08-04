Warren County sets up online scheduling for DMV appointments

A sign outside the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles office at Atlantic Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., December 2019. (Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty)

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The county announced on Tuesday that those who need to stop in at the Department of Motor Vehicles now have an easier way to set up a COVID-19-safe appointment to do so.

Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel said in a release that in-person appointments at the DMV office can now be scheduled online.

In accordance with the New York executive order, the county DMV office is currently open by appointment only for the foreseeable future.

The website catalogs available dates, times, and transaction types, and gives instructions to those who need help booking an appointment.

The DMV office, located at the county building on Route 9 in Lake George, still has a dropbox affixed out front for registration renewals and license plate surrenders.

Previous to the new system, appointments had been made over the phone since June.

