Warren County sets new COVID case record in Nov. 17 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 61 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as 44 recoveries. The county was monitoring 510 active cases as of Wednesday.

510 is the highest the county’s case count has ever been. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.7%, also the highest the county has seen.

“COVID-19 is pervasive in our region at this point, and our residents need to understand that when they make decisions about the public activities they choose,” explained Ginelle Jones, Warren County’s Director of Health Services. “Thankfully vaccination is keeping serious illness at bay for the vast majority of the vaccinated residents who get COVID-19, but we still have many unvaccinated residents and that is the population where we are seeing the most serious illness by far.”

Of the county’s current cases, 16 are hospitalized, up by 3 from Tuesday. One is in critical condition. The rest are moderate, as are nine outside of the hospital.

One of Wednesday’s new cases involved a nursing home. All others involved general community spread. Workplace, family and indoor event exposures remain common factors.

15 of Wednesday’s cases involved county residents who had been fully vaccinated for COVID. To date, there have been 1,101 positive coronavirus cases out of Warren County’s 44,500 fully vaccinated residents.

For those seeking vaccination or a booster dose, several clinics are set for upcoming days and weeks in the county. They include 3-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at Warrensburg High School; 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Warren County Municipal Center; and 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Warren County Municipal Center.