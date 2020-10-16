Warren County sets annual tax foreclosure auction for Saturday

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, Warren County holds a tax foreclosure auction for properties they’re foreclosing on. This year’s auction is still on, despite the challenges of organizing an auction space amid COVID-19.

This year’s tax foreclosure auction is set for Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Warren County Municipal Center at 1340 State Route 9. No more than 50 people will be allowed in the auction’s courthouse space at a time, and no spectators will be allowed.

The department of Real Property Tax Services asks bidders to do research on the properties up for auction in advance, to streamline the process at the auction.

The auction will be organized by town; all properties in one municipality will be bid on, and then the courthouse will be cleared as the transition is made to properties from a new municipality. Masks will be required.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. Saturday at the municipal center, and bidding starts at 10 a.m.

