Warren County sees nearly 20 percent more voter turnout than in 2016

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The end of election day for Warren County meant a county victory for President Donald Trump in a state that ultimately chose Joe Biden.

For the commissioners of the county Board of Elections, the biggest surprise wasn’t the way the tide went; Republican votes are common in the county. The surprise was how many people came out to vote.

Warren County saw a 61.06% voter turnout for the 2020 election. That includes 45,521 registered voters, split between 27,792 in-person ballots Tuesday and 7,448 early votes. The county saw as many as 100 early voters per day starting last Monday.

Also in play are 8,151 absentee ballots and rising, which the county will start counting on Friday. Officials said the use of drop boxes around the county has been popular among absentee voters; including some who submitted their ballots to the wrong boxes. Those have been sent to the correct counties.

President Donald Trump won Warren County with 15,200 votes to Joe Biden’s 11,097; 54.90% of the vote compared to 40.35%.

The rest of the votes broke down into 152 votes for Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins; 338 for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen; 108 for Independence Party candidate Brock Peirce; and 60 write-ins.

In 2016, 43 percent of voters came out. Trump won that election as well, with 15,751 votes to 13,091 for Hillary Clinton.

The county is part of the 21st Congressional district, where Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik won a fourth term in office, beating out Democrat Tedra Cobb. The two candidates first faced off in 2018.

Watch the latest results come in at news10.com.

