Warren County sees most new COVID cases since January in Oct. 5 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday; the most the county has seen in a single-day period since Jan. 30.

14 recoveries were also confirmed, leaving Warren County at an active case total of 267 cases.

The county said that a mix of workplace and household contacts and several indoor events are responsible for the new cases.

“We haven’t seen this number of cases since January and it’s incredibly concerning,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “During this ongoing Delta variant-driven surge of cases you should expect to be exposed to COVID-19 when you are in public or at work. I ask that for all individuals who are able to do so please wear a mask indoors, and outside when unable to socially distance. And please do not go to work if sick.”

Several exposure points stemming from recent community events are listed on the county’s health hub online. They include:

Sunrise Cafe in Bolton Involving numerous visitors between Sept. 25 – Oct. 4

Greater Glens Falls Transit shuttle bus Sept. 30 ride, 3:30 p.m. from Hudson Falls to Ridge Street in Glens Falls, 6:10 p.m. bus from Ridge Street to River Street in Hudson Falls

Adirondack Nautilus, Glens Falls Noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 No mask worn

New York Independent Insurance Adjusters Conference at the Queensbury Hotel, Glens Falls Between Sept. 23-26

Elks Lodge #81 in Queensbury 3:45-9:30 p.m. Sept. 27; 4 p.m. to close Sept. 28

Sandy’s Clam Bar Reunion Show at Cool Insuring Arena 6:30 to close Sept. 24 No masks were worn

BINGO night at VFW Post 6196 in Queensbury 4 p.m. to close, Sept. 21 and 28 Infected individual did not wear a mask

Kerrie’s Northway Diner in Queensbury Daily exposure, Sept. 21-27 Individual did not wear a mask



Fourteen cases were hospitalized as of Tuesday, up by one from Monday.

Thirteen cases stemmed from school districts within the county. Those include Queensbury, Johnsburg, Warrensburg and Glens Falls school districts.

Ten of Tuesday’s new cases were among residents who had been fully vaccinated for coronavirus. To date, Warren County has seen 504 positive cases from among its 43,582 vaccinated residents.

Three COVID vaccine clinics are set for this week. Two are set for Tuesday, one from 3-4 p.m. at Glens Falls Middle School, and the other from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center.

The third is set for Thursday, from 1:30-3 p.m., at the municipal center. Regular doses and booster shots will be offered.