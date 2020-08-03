Warren County sees first coronavirus death since May 30

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, the county health services department announced the first death of a county resident from COVID-19 since May 30.

The patient had been a resident of an assisted living facility in the southern part of the county.

“Our sincere thoughts are with this family, and their loss is a reminder that we all must remain vigilant with social distancing, hand washing and mask use efforts to protect those around us, especially around those that are most vulnerable,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a press release.

The facility was not named, and no new coronavirus cases were reported Monday. The county is currently monitoring five active coronavirus cases. Four of those are considered at a mild level of illness, and one is hospitalized and in critical condition.

