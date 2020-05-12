Warren County sees 14-case coronavirus spike at nursing home

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services said on Tuesday that a spike of confirmed COVID-19 cases had been recorded in a nursing home where cases had previously been confirmed. A total of 14 new cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The county did not disclose what nursing home the cases had been confirmed at.

Out of the 25 deaths the county has seen among its 213 confirmed coronavirus cases, 16 occured at nursing homes, with many identified as occurring at a nursing home in the southern end of the county. That end includes Glens Falls and parts of Queensbury.

Of the total confirmed case count, 110 have been among nursing home residents.

The county also announced four additional recovered residents.

More on coronavirus

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Latest stories