Warren County seeks travel guidance clarification in coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The county department of health services confirmed one new COVID-19 case in the county on Monday. No recoveries were reported.

The county said the new coronavirus patient contracted the virus in travel to a different state. Quarantine was arranged promptly as the person became ill upon returning home.

Warren County is currently monitoring 20 active cases. All of those are mild cases, and none are hospitalized.

Warren County also said that clarification is being sought on a state travel quarantine change effective Wednesday, Nov. 4. Under the new plan, from the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, travelers from out-of-state must test coronavirus-negative three days before entering the state, and even then must quarantine for three days upon arrival and take an additional test on the fourth day.

Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said that testing resources within the county may be strained by the new guidelines, which are set to apply to anyone who isn’t an essential worker.

“Warren County officials will be advocating for additional state resources to deal with the expected increase in tests,” Jones said. “Until more testing resources are received locally, travelers are directed to seek testing through New York State at 1-888-364-3065.”

