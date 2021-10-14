Warren County seeks input on vote changes for Board of Supervisors

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Board of Supervisors wants to hear from residents as to how the Board should adjust voting. The voting changes come in light of the results of the 2020 U.S. Census.

Voting among the Board is done by a weighted system that divvies up voting equally proportional to the population of the municipality each supervisor represents. The supervisors currently split 1,000 votes.

A 4.5% increase in population in Queensbury will require the Board to choose between two options in re-calculating the weighted votes. This could either result in more weighted votes for each of the five current supervisors who represent the town or the addition of a sixth supervisor with the same total weighted votes for Queensbury split up instead among six supervisors.

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the two options on October 15 at 10 a.m. The board will schedule a public hearing for a future meeting as another avenue for the public to comment.

“This change should not be made lightly and it will impact voting on the entire board for the next decade, which is why it is so important to hear from Warren County residents,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and a Queensbury at-Large Supervisor.

The 2020 Census found that Warren County’s population increased by 130 residents between 2010 and 2020. Horicon, Queensbury and Glens Falls gained residents, while the remaining towns saw population drops.

Comments on the two voting options can be submitted via email to warrencountystrong@warrencountyny.gov. The public can also comment at meetings in person or by sending comments by mail can to Warren County Board of Supervisors.

More information on the issue can be found by viewing an archived Board of Supervisors committee meeting video on YouTube.