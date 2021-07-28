Warren County seeking help as senior meal sites reopen

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren-Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging (OFA) announced this week the return of a program hosting meals for seniors in both counties.

Those meals start up again this week, but with a catch; with nobody to staff them, some of them can’t be held. And both counties are looking for help to change that.

“We will continue to work on opening the other sites as we can,” said OFA Director Dee Park. “While this has taken some time, our biggest concern has been the safety of our residents. Please be patient and understanding with meal site staff while we continue to work to keep you safe.”

Both counties are seeking any recent retired residents who want to give back to the community by serving fellow seniors in smaller communities. Those interested can check the list of vacancies at Warren County’s website.

For the time being, the list of open senior meal sites and times is as follows:

Warren County

Bolton meal site Mondays, Wednesdays

Johnsburg meal site Mondays, Wednesdays

Lake Luzerne meal site Mondays, Wednesdays



Hamilton County

Wells meal site Mondays, Thursdays

Long Lake meal site Tuesdays, Thursdays

Indian Lake meal site Tuesdays, Thursdays

Lake Pleasant meal site Wednesdays



The Office for the Aging requires all attendees not vaccinated for COVID-19 to wear masks, and encourages them for those who have been vaccinated. Seating is six feet apart for everyone not coming from the same household.