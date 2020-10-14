Warren County resuming rabies clinics this weekend

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services is resuming rabies testing starting this weekend, modified to stay COVID-19 safe.

Four drive-thru rabies clinics will be held, appointment-only, in coming Saturdays at the Queensbury Community Center, from 10 a.m. to noon. Dates are Oct. 17; Oct. 24; Nov. 7; and Nov. 14.

State law requires all pet dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets be vaccinated against rabies before they are 4 months old. Rabies is a fatal viral disease that can come from contact with wild animals carrying it.

The safety changes include dogs being vaccinated in the cars they come in. Cats need to be brought in carriers, and removed only by those operating the clinic. Those bringing pets are asked to wear face masks and remain in their vehicles.

A $10 donation is suggested, but not required.

Vaccinations are by appointment. Appointments can be made over the phone at (518) 761-6580.

