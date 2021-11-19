Warren County: Residents should get COVID test before Thanksgiving

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Get a rapid COVID-19 test before Thanksgiving get-togethers. That’s what Warren County Public Health Department is urging county residents to do before gatherings next week.

“As the time for holiday gatherings approaches, Warren County Health Services asks residents to consider taking advantage of home COVID-19 testing kits before attending an indoor residential event such as a Thanksgiving dinner or holiday party.”

They said testing can stop the spread of COVID by detecting infections in asymptomatic people or people with a mild case. They also said community transmission is higher going into the holidays than last year. The Delta variant is the dominant strain in New York. Samples tested between October 24 and November 6 were 100% positive for the Delta variant, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Warren County said its active cases were at pandemic highs as of Thursday and that hospitalizations were close to record levels as well. “While vaccinations have helped lower hospitalization rates and fatalities, infections continue to occur at a high level as colder weather results in people moving indoors for socialization,” the county said Friday.

“Getting a COVID-19 test before a gathering will provide some peace of mind that you are keeping your loved ones, particularly those who are most vulnerable, safe when you are getting together,” said Warren County Health Services Director, Ginelle Jones. “We are finding many people are not aware that these tests are readily available. They can be a good tool to help us try to keep COVID-19 in check for the holidays.”

Tests cost around $25 for two, use a nasal swab and reveal results in minutes. Any positive tests should be reported to a health care provider or the Warren County Health Services Department, the county said.

“The very high COVID-19 prevalence rates in our community are putting an enormous strain on our primary care, urgent care, and hospital systems,” said the county’s Public Health Medical Director, Dr. William Borgos. “Vaccination, use of rapid tests, staying home when sick, and indoor mask-wearing are meant to reduce risk of infection. The more we individually and collectively reduce risk, the more we can continue to participate in the activities that are important to us.”

In addition to getting tested before gatherings and getting vaccinated, the county is encouraging people to stay home if they aren’t feeling well, to use hand sanitizer, or wash hands before eating/drinking, open windows for ventilation, and wear a mask in areas where transmission rates are high. Residents can call the Warren County Health Services Department (518)761-6580 with questions for anything related to COVID.