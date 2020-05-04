Warren County reports two new coronavirus deaths at senior care facilities in Sunday update

QUEENSBURY, N.Y, (NEWS10) — Warren County health officials announced two more deaths stemming from COVID-19. One died in a nursing home in the southern part of the county, and the other died in an assisted living facility.

Warren County has lost 17 residents to the coronavirus since the outbreak began. Eleven of those individuals lived in nursing homes, four in assisted living, and two lived in private residences.

Three more coronavirus cases were confirmed among Warren County residents between Saturday and Sunday, totaling 181. Of those 181 positive tested individuals, 84 have fully recovered. Also of those 181, 102 were residents in adult care facilities.

Of the 80 who are still ill, seven are considered to be in critical condition.

The COVID-19 testing site at Warren County Municipal Center is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES