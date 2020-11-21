Warren County reports multiple coronavirus exposures

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County public health officials are reporting multiple coronavirus exposures said to have taken place in the last week. The list includes two Walmart stores and a Target, along with a number of other stores and restaurants.

The majority of the new exposures happened in Queensbury, with the only exception being the Adirondack Winery on Route 9 in Lake George.

Officials say masks were reportedly worn while the COVID-positive individuals were in the businesses, but not while eating or drinking. All of the exposures listed are considered low-risk.

Although the individuals in question tested positive on Friday and Saturday, they frequented the businesses listed while they were potentially infectious.

The full list of new exposure locations, along with dates and times, is as follows:

Walmart, Route 9, Queensbury — Tuesday, Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Walmart, Quaker Road, Queensbury, Saturday, Nov. 14, mid-afternoon.

Texas Roadhouse, Route 9, Queensbury — Wednesday, November 18, 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Vinny’s Barbershop, Route 9, Queensbury — Wednesday, November 18, 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Target, Aviation Road, Queensbury — Saturday, November 14, 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and Sunday, November 15, 12:30 p.m.to 1:30 pm.

Adirondack Winery, Route 9, Lake George — Saturday, November 14, 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Adidas Outlet, Route 9, Queensbury — Tuesday, November 17, 4:20 to 4:40 p.m.

TJ Maxx, Route 9, Queensbury — Tuesday, November 17, 4:45 to 5:10 p.m.

Chipotle, Route 9, Queensbury — Tuesday, November 17, 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

Warren County also say the following previously issued advisories are still within the 14-day window for potential infection if exposed.

Peter’s Pub, 157 Maple Street, Glens Falls — Sunday, November 8 and Tuesday, November 10, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Tops Friendly Markets, Lake Shore Drive, Bolton – Tuesday, November 9th, during the late afternoon.

Target, Aviation Road, Queensbury – Saturday, Nov. 14, mid-afternoon hours

JCPenney, Aviation Mall, Queensbury – Saturday, November 14, mid-afternoon hours.

Famous Footwear, Aviation Mall, Queensbury – Saturday, November 14, mid-afternoon hours.

O’Toole’s Restaurant, Queensbury – Sunday, November 15, 1 to 3 p.m.

People who visited the affected businesses during these times are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell, for 14 days following the potential exposure.

If symptoms develop, contact your medical provider, an urgent care center or your local public health agency.

Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580. New York State’s COVID testing hotline can be reached at 1-888-364-3065.