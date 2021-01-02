Warren County reports multiple coronavirus exposures

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County officials are reporting coronavirus exposures at multiple businesses. The exposures took place in both Queensbury and Glens Falls.

The exposures took place at the following locations on these dates:

Dunkin’ on Upper Glen St in Queensbury – December 30, 31 and January 1

Verizon Store on Broad St in Glens Falls (Hannaford Plaza) – December 29, 30, 31, business hours

Full Moon Bar and Grill on Glen Lake Rd in Queensbury – December 27, 10am to 5pm. This individual wore a mask.

Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury – December 23 11:15 a.m. to 8pm and December 24 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This individual is believed to have worn a mask.

Stewarts on Bay Road in Queensbury, a person who is believed to have worn a mask was at the store during the following times:

12/18 2pm-6pm

12/20 7am-12pm

12/21 12pm-3pm

12/22 8am-4pm

12/24 12pm-3pm

12/25 12pm-3pm

Della Honda on Quaker Road in Queensbury – December 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and 12/23 9am-5pm

Adirondack Crossfit, Glens Falls – December 22, afternoon hours

ALDI, Upper Glen St, Queensbury – December 20 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and December 21 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A mask was believed to have been worn while the COVID-positive individual was in the business.

Officials are urging anyone who was at one of the businesses at the listed tomes to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following the potential exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell.

If experiencing these symptoms, contact your medical provider, an urgent care center or your local public health agency. High-risk groups, including the elderly and immuno-compromised, should contact a medical professional even if symptoms are mild. In an emergency, call 911.

Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580. New York State’s COVID testing hotline can be reached at 1-888-364-3065.