Warren County reports first coronavirus death; four new cases

(NEWS10) – The first COVID-19 death of a Warren County resident was reported by the county on Monday.

Other than the individual’s residence within the county, no further details were divulged Monday. It was not stated whether the individual was in a hospital or home quarantine.

Additionally, four new coronavirus cases were confirmed Monday, bringing the county total up to 62 following a large spike over the weekend.

Due to heavy rain and wind, the county’s coronavirus testing site was closed Monday. The site, located at Warren County Municipal Center, had 14 scheduled tests, which have been rescheduled for Tuesday.

The county is also continuing to monitor many presumed positive cases that have not yet been tested.

