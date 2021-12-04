Warren County reports another COVID death on Saturday, Dec. 4, update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Warren County Health Services reported resident as a result of COVID-19 infection. This individual was in their early 60s and died in a hospital. This person lived at home before contracting COVID-19 and had not been vaccinated.

Warren County Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offer their deepest condolences to the loved ones of this individual. This fatality is the 100th COVID-19 death of a Warren County resident.

The county confirmed 48 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, as well as 94 recoveries. As of Saturday, the county was monitoring a total of 574 active cases.

Sixteen cases were hospitalized as of Saturday, unchanged from Friday. Three are critically ill, and the remainder is experiencing moderate illness. Warren County continues to see some of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in New York state, both in terms of COVID-19 test positivity and per capita infections.

Twenty-one of Saturday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Saturday, 1,498 of 44,924 fully vaccinated residents. To date, 1,420 of 1,498 had a mild illness, while 58 became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and two critically ill. Sixteen have passed away, all of them elderly and/or with extensive health issues, seven of them at nursing homes.

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, December 7, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration full for booster doses)

Tuesday, December 14, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Tuesday, December 21 Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

The New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine and testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered. More details can be found on the Warren County website.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website. Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website.