Warren County reports 57% spike in coronavirus diagnoses

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Warren County’s Easter Sunday coronavirus update, the number of confirmed cases increased from 37 to 58, with 21 new positives since Saturday morning.

The massive jump stems from a cluster of patients diagnosed at the Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. Warren County says the situation is being closely monitored by county, state, and federal health departments.

The Pines says it “continues to follow the guidance and directives of state and federal officials, including the CDC and local agencies.”

This growth does not necessarily indicate that the virus is spreading faster spreading faster or infecting more people than before.

Warren says greater access to testing has become available in the county, which contributes to the rapid rise. Glens Falls Hospital launched a new testing facility last week, creating more opportunities to diagnose “presumed” cases. Private medical providers are conducting additional COVID-19 testing, too.

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones says Hudson Headwaters Health Network performed nearly 100 tests during the week of April 5 to April 11. During that week, the official count went from 18 on Sunday up to 37 on Saturday.

LATEST STORIES: