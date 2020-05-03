Warren County reporting one new death in Saturday coronavirus update

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County public health officials announced one new death from the coronavirus. The individual died in a nursing home in the southern part of the county.

In total, Warren County has lost 15 residents to COVID-19. Eight deaths took place at a nursing home, five in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility, and one at a private residence.

The County has also seen 81 individuals who tested positive recover. Another 26 presumed cases diagnosed early in the outbreak—before testing was available—have also recovered, without officially having tested positive.

The total number of cases has increased by six since Friday, for a total of 178 infections since the outbreak began. Of those, 91 are residents in nursing homes and 11 are in assisted living.

There are four Warren County residents hospitalized for treatment as of Saturday. Of those, three are in critical condition, with one patient considered moderately ill. Three more individuals in other facilities are also in critical condition.

Testing at the Warren County Municipal Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, and Hamilton Counties.

