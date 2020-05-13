Warren County reopening task force releases report on coronavirus impact, strategies

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Business and county leaders have been working together in a task force to iron out strategies and guidelines for reopening county businesses and getting back on track after two months or more of COVID-19 impact. On Wednesday, the group released a 113-page report detailing the impact felt, and the next steps ahead, for restaurants, amusements, hotels, schools and more.

The document, found below, features voices from 47 different groups within the county, outlining the challenges of existing during the coronavirus pandemic and laying out plans for the future. In the cases of hotels, for example, those plans include detailed sanitization strategies to keep rooms clean and safe.

On Monday, the task force brought their plans to Warren County Supervisors, where they were met with encouragement and approval.

“Gauging the effects of the economic shutdown was an important first step in deciding how to move forward,” said Stony Creek Town Supervisor Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a release. “We are confident that with the outstanding business sector leadership we have in Warren County, we will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.”

Members of the county task force include Frank Thomas, Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors; Dr. Kris Duffy, SUNY Adirondack; Michael Bittel, President/CEO, ARCC; Ed Bartholomew, President, EDC Warren County; Ryan Moore, Warren County Administrator; Mark Behan, President, Behan Communications; Gina Mintzer, Lake George Chamber & CVB; Liza Ochsendorf, Director, Warren County Employment & Training Administration; Michael Wild, Warren County Economic Growth & Development Committee Chairman; Frank Dittrich, Warren County Lodging Association; and Marc Yrsha, Glens Falls National Bank.

