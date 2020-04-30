Warren County renews quarantine mandate, employee emergency order

(NEWS10) – Warren County renewed mandates on Thursday relating to COVID-19 self-quarantine practices.

The county put out a new order for any and all residents who have been confirmed positive for coronavirus via lab test from a licensed state provider of by the Warren County Department of Health to stay isolated, especially as the county keeps an eye on travel patterns in relation to the emergence of new cases.

Anyone in direct contact or close proximity with anyone affected by that order is also asked to self-quarantine, as well.

The county additionally renewed its ongoing emergency order for Warren County employees. Employees and departments not currently working at a physical location remain suspended. That order has been renewed for another five days.

The county’s general emergency order affecting all residents will remain in effect until May 16.

