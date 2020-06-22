Warren County renews in-person property tax services at municipal center

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The county announced Monday that in-person visits to its Real Property Tax Services office would resume effective immediately, after remaining closed for months due to COVID-19.

Safety plans are in place at the office, located at the Warren County Municipal Center in Lake George. Those include:

Use of masks and face coverings by employees, and use by visitors encouraged

Social distancing and availability of hand sanitizer

Staggered appointments to limit how many people are in the office at a time

Signage indicating safe practices

Visitors will be directed to enter the municipal center building through the Department of Motor Vehicles entrance, where security officers will be keeping track of appointments

The Warren County Municipal Center at large remains closed off to the public due to coronavirus concerns.

The department of Real Property Tax Services can be reached by phone at (518) 761-6464.

