Warren County renews coronavirus emergency orders as case numbers rise

Posted: / Updated:

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As COVID-19 cases rise and the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaches, Warren County has renewed two emergency orders related to the virus.

Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Thomas ordered new rules Monday that affect all employees working at, and visitors to, the county municipal center.

Department heads at county buildings have been given their own discretion to work from the center, but are encouraged to work remotely whenever possible. Board of supervisors meetings will continue to gather at the center, with public viewing and comment allowed remotely.

The other order was the order to quarantine and isolate confirmed positive coronavirus cases at their places of residence within the county, as well as the isolation of close contact with those individuals, in order to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

As of Sunday, Warren County had 43 active coronavirus cases. County administrators and area health professionals have recommended extreme caution in travel and visitation over Thanksgiving.

