Warren County releases working list of open restaurants

(NEWS10) – In an effort to help hungry residents parse who is offering what, Warren County released a comprehensive list Tuesday of every regional restaurant and eatery offering pickup or delivery.

The effort, titled “A Taste of Optimism,” was spurred by the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Restaurants from Bolton Landing to Glens Falls are listed, including contact information and links.

According to the county, nearly 90 restaurants and stores are open and running to get food to residents.

“We ask that you share your visit on social media if possible, including social media tagging of the restaurant(s) you visit and the hashtag #TakeTimeForTakeout, to show your friends and neighbors which of our great eateries are open for business!” The release suggested.

The full list can be found at visitlakegeorge.com.