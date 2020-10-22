Warren County releases Halloween party guidelines in COVID-19 update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) – County Health services confirmed three new cases of the Coronavirus. The county had nine active cases as of October 23.

Two of the positives were connected to exposures from out of state travel. The other case involved a person who was infected at a college. That person opted to come to a family home in Warren county to isolate.

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones strongly urged the public to avoid non-essential gatherings like Halloween parties.

Despite this warning, the county released a document of recommendations for residents to follow should they choose to attend parties.

A few key guidelines include:

Limiting attendance to 50 people

Gathering outside if possible

Mask/face covering and social distance guidelines should be enforced, and masks should be worn under Halloween costumes

The full list of recommendations can be read here.

Warren County’s guidance was released as The Aviation Mall canceled their annual trick-or-treat event this Halloween, due to COVID-19 safety concerns. Director Ginelle Jones said her department supported the decision.

Warren County has not banned trick-or-treating this Halloween, but has put out advisories as to what is and is not deemed coronavirus-safe.

