Warren County releases COVID map as cases shift away from nursing homes, towards travelers

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Warren County assembled a map detailing exactly where cases are showing up. It’s a reaction to a shift in where those cases are appearing.

In a Zoom interview, county spokesman Don Lehman pointed out that the county’s first case spike in May was confined mostly to nursing homes, where case spread can be more easily controlled. Those nursing homes are mostly all in Glens Falls and Queensbury, meaning the cases would show up in the same places every week.

Now, it’s the opposite. Nursing homes in the county are coronavirus-free, but community travel around Thanksgiving have led to a weeks-long spike. On Tuesday, the county hit the most concurrent cases it’s had since the pandemic began.

The new coronavirus map is set to be updated at least once a week, and is split into 22 areas by zip code. It’s similar to an interactive map used in Albany County.