Warren County receives over $150k in opioid settlement

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County announced they will receive a minimum of $152,544 to treat, reduce and prevent opioid use through a court settlement with an opioid maker.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors has settled a claim with Johnson & Johnson/Janssen,

which will provide a base financial award as well as the possibility of more payments that could

result in additional funding.

The funding is part of a $98 million settlement that Johnson & Johnson/Janssen reached in New York State to finalize litigation pertaining to the company’s alleged role in the increase of use and abuse of opioids.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors will decide in the coming months how the funding can be best used to help the agencies and programs that are working with those who are confronting opioid addiction. Settlement funds can be used for drug treatment, education, and law enforcement related purposes.

“No amount of money can bring back the lives lost to opioid addiction, or undo the pain suffered by their loved ones. But the Warren County Board of Supervisors is committed to using this money to have the biggest impact by increasing funding for addiction programs, including expansion of the network to support those who need help, and increasing our prevention efforts,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

“The Criminal Justice and Community Task Force is encouraged to see the opioid settlement funding that will soon be available to help prevent, reduce and address the ongoing issue of opioid use in our communities. Our Task Force is committed to helping address the stigma, education and support for families, friends and those that have struggled with substance use throughout our county. We feel strongly that if we are able to continue enhancing prevention and harm reduction resources with the use of these funds, we can address some of the barriers that individuals and families are faced with in the ongoing opioid epidemic,” said Carrie Wright, co-chair of the Warren/Washington Counties Criminal Justice and Community Services Task Force.

A similar lawsuit brought by Warren County against opioid maker Purdue Pharma remains pending.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors will hold public meetings in the future to discuss how to dedicate this funding. Dates for these meetings have not yet been set.