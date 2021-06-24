Warren County reacts to end of state of emergency in COVID update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County confirmed two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with no new recoveries.

In its daily update, the county reacted to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that the statewide state of emergency would be lifted on Friday, outlining how that change affects the county and its residents.

First and foremost, the county has had its own state of emergency established in sync with the state, which will not be renewed after it is set to expire at midnight on Thursday night.

It also means an end to the established stay for expired driver’s licenses, meaning anyone with an expired license should seek renewal.

It does not affect the isolation and quarantine of those with coronavirus, or the quarantine of their contacts, as per state law. 14 cases were being monitored in the county on Thursday.

“Our focus continues to ensure the health and safety of others by quickly identifying cases and contacts and improving Warren County’s vaccination rate, which is currently at 64.7%,” said county health director Ginelle Jones. “So one-third of our county residents are still in need of this protection.”

The change also means that county groups, such as the Board of Supervisors, will resume meeting in-person, although meetings will continue to be streamed live on YouTube.

The county’s active COVID case number on Thursday was 69% below where it was a month ago.