Warren County puts forward new guidance for quarantining visitors

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In response to eight new states being added to New York State’s travel restriction list (adding up to 16 total), Warren County issued guidance of their own.

Warren County finalized new guidance on Tuesday that states all visitors from the running list of states will be required to quarantine for 14 days, and must contact Warren County Health Services upon entering the area in order to go over proper procedures.

“Warren County Public Health is requesting that hotels, motels, campgrounds and other lodgers send Health Services referral information for these visitors so we can initiate contact, assess, provide education, and actively monitor them,” said Warren County Health Services and Public Health Director Ginelle Jones.

New York has given individual counties their own say on how to monitor and address visitors coming from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee.

The county’s plans still allow travelers to self-monitor, and be responsible for their own needs while visiting.

The county is issuing forms to be filled out by visitors from those states upon arrival at hotels, motels or other accommodations within the county. Those include visitor information including home address and contact information, as well as information on quarantine protocol.

“As has become our hallmark, Warren County Health Services believes we can do better than the state’s minimum standards, and that we can do so without imposing undue requirements on our businesses and tourism industry,” said Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore. “We have always believed that going the extra mile to protect public health is, indeed, in the best interest of our local economy.”

More on the county guidance can be found on the official website.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

Latest stories