Warren County program connects families who need help with local organizations

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Warren County has a new program to help parents and kids who may be having a difficult time navigating through life’s challenges or obstacles. More than a dozen organizations have formed a coalition to provide assistant to families in need.

Y-ReCONNECTS Parent Ambassador Coalition is overseen by the county and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County. Warren County said the Coalition has been helping connect parents with local organizations in recent weeks.

“There is a big need for these services, and they are available for anyone who needs them,” said Robert Lusi, Warren County Probation Director. “There is a lot of pressure on parents and children right now, and we hope these resources can help provide support that is needed to get over the barriers that parents and their children may encounter.”

The county was one of three awarded a three-year $100,000 grant for a parenting assistance program. In addition to the local organizations, parents who have experience with the justice system will be lending a hand. A youth who has previous experience of going through the justice system will also be helping.

Participating organizations

Behavioral Health Services North

Community Maternity Services

Cornell Cooperative Extension offices in Warren and Washington counties

Council for Prevention

Mediation Matters

KKC Cares Family Support

Hudson Headwaters Teen Awareness Group

Warren/Washington Counties Community Services

Northern Rivers Behavioral Health Crisis

Progressive Parenting Inc.

Parent-to-Parent of New York State

Warren/Washington CARE Center

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County Probation Department

For more information about the Coalition, to make a referral, or to volunteer with the program call or email Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County Community Educator, Roxanne Westcott at (518) 668-4881/ rmw38@cornell.edu or Amy Secor at (518) 761-6444/ secora@warrencountyny.gov.