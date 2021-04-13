Warren County plants a tree in remembrance of COVID-19 victims

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A tree grows in Warren County today, one year after the county’s first death caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

County and community officials gathered on Tuesday to dedicate a tree to the currently 66 residents to die from coronavirus, planted on the grounds of the Warren County Municipal Center.

The tree was donated by Water and Soil Director Jim Lieberum, who was one of many officials present and introduced by Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber.

Also present was Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones, who said she sees promise in the coronavirus vaccination process expands, even despite the federal call to halt production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Jones said she sees that call as a sign that tracking the progress of vaccination is working.

Also present were New York State Senator Dan Stec, and a representative from the office of Rep. Elise Stefanik.