Warren County plans string of town-specific COVID vaccine clinics

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services has a chain of visits scheduled in more remote parts of the county to get COVID-19 vaccines to those who have not yet gotten them.
Six locations in the county are getting visited between June 28-29, with the goal of targeting areas where people may have had issues making it to the state-run Aviation Mall clinic in Queensbury.
All clinics are walk-in. Anyone age 12 or older who lives, works or attends college in the state is eligible, including residents outside the county.
The clinics will all be equipped with both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“We have made good progress with our vaccination program, but we want to make sure that residents of all communities in Warren County have access to COVID-19 vaccines close to home,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones explained in a release. “COVID vaccines are the key to ending this pandemic and we urge everyone who is eligible to get their shot as soon as possible.”
Clinic locations include:
- Warrensburg Town Hall
- 3797 Main St., Warrensburg
- 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28
- Thurman Town Hall
- 311 Athol Road, Thurman
- 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, June 28
- Lake Luzerne Senior Center
- 539 Lake Avenue, Lake Luzerne
- 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, June 28
- Tannery Pond Community Center
- 228 Main St., North Creek
- 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29
- Chester Town Hall
- 6307 Route 9, Chester
- 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29
- Hague Town Hall
- 9793 Graphite Mountain Road, Hague
- 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 29
The county health services department can be reached at (518) 761-6580 for more information.