Warren County plans string of town-specific COVID vaccine clinics

FILE – In this June 22, 2021, file photo prepped COVID-19 vaccine filled syringes are at ready for use at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., prior to a visit by first Lady Jill Biden, as part of the Biden administration’s nationwide tour to reach Americans who haven’t been vaccinated and to promote vaccine education. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services has a chain of visits scheduled in more remote parts of the county to get COVID-19 vaccines to those who have not yet gotten them.

Six locations in the county are getting visited between June 28-29, with the goal of targeting areas where people may have had issues making it to the state-run Aviation Mall clinic in Queensbury.

All clinics are walk-in. Anyone age 12 or older who lives, works or attends college in the state is eligible, including residents outside the county.

The clinics will all be equipped with both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“We have made good progress with our vaccination program, but we want to make sure that residents of all communities in Warren County have access to COVID-19 vaccines close to home,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones explained in a release. “COVID vaccines are the key to ending this pandemic and we urge everyone who is eligible to get their shot as soon as possible.”

Clinic locations include:

Warrensburg Town Hall 3797 Main St., Warrensburg 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, June 28

Thurman Town Hall 311 Athol Road, Thurman 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, June 28

Lake Luzerne Senior Center 539 Lake Avenue, Lake Luzerne 1:30-2:30 p.m. Monday, June 28

Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main St., North Creek 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29

Chester Town Hall 6307 Route 9, Chester 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29

Hague Town Hall 9793 Graphite Mountain Road, Hague 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 29



The county health services department can be reached at (518) 761-6580 for more information.