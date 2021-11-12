Warren County plans public meetings to discuss American Rescue Plan Act funding

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Warren County wants the public input on how they should use the $12.4 million they received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Four meetings have been planned in November/December and the county said public opinions are needed.

“We are committed to using this money as best we can to benefit all of our Warren County residents, businesses, and the visitors who come to our beautiful county,” said Andrea Hogan, Johnsburg Supervisor, and Chairwoman of both the ARPA Advisory Committee and the Warren County Board of Supervisors Economic Growth & Development Committee. “We want to make sure the work we do is akin to planting perennials that will grow and have benefits for years to come.”

The county said funds can be used in many areas including travel/tourism, to assist households and small businesses as well as non-profit organizations. Meetings will take place at the Warren County Board of Supervisors room at the Warren County Municipal Center and will be live-streamed on the county’s YouTube page.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our county to tackle some important initiatives, but more importantly, for our public to make their voices heard on what they want and what they desperately need from their local government as we recover together from this pandemic,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Earlier in the year residents and visitors made suggestions through surveys, the county said they will also take those into consideration. Below are the meeting days and times which all begin at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, November 16

Tuesday, November 30

Tuesday, December 7

Tuesday, December 21

More information about the funding can be found on the Warren County website.