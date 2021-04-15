Warren County planning events for getting rid of hazardous waste

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Department of Public Works is setting up a pair of events this weekend where residents can get rid of hazardous household waste materials in their homes, free of charge.

On April 24, visitors to the Town of Queensbury Highway Garage will be able to dispose of antifreeze, pesticides, oil-based paints, household cleaning items and fluorescent lights.

The garage is located at 742 Bay Road in Queensbury, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A second event is set for July 24 in Warrensburg at Warren County DPW.

Advance registration is required to dispose of materials. Registration can be done online.

