Warren County partners with Stewart’s Shops to give free COVID- 19 tests kits

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County in a collaborative effort with New York State will partner with Stewart’s Shops to distribute over 2,500 free COVID-19 home tests kits. On Thursday, January 6, Stewart’s locations in and around the county will give out tests kits starting at 9 a.m.

According to officials, each of 17 Stewart’s locations in Warren County will receive an allotment of COVID test kits based on the population of the town where they are located. They say kits will be available free of charge on a walk-in basis at Stewart’s locations and other designated locations while supplies last. No purchase is necessary at the stores.

Stewart’s locations in Warren County are as follows:

5004 LAKESHORE DRIVE – BOLTON LANDING

6135 STATE ROUTE 8 – CHESTERTOWN

360 GLEN ST – GLENS FALLS

118 BROAD ST – GLENS FALLS

196 WARREN ST – GLENS FALLS

250 RIDGE STREET – GLENS FALLS

2164 STATE ROUTE 9 – LAKE GEORGE

114 LAKE AVENUE – LAKE LUZERNE

977 STATE ROUTE 149 – QUEENSBURY

221 CORINTH RD – QUEENSBURY

402 BAY RD – QUEENSBURY

1002 ROUTE 9 – QUEENSBURY

777 QUAKER RD – QUEENSBURY

1433 STATE ROUTE 9 – QUEENSBURY

347 AVIATION RD – QUEENSBURY

3259 STATE ROUTE 28 – NORTH CREEK

3827 MAIN ST – WARRENSBURG

Warren County Office of Emergency Services has received instructions from New York State to get them to the public as quickly as possible through public access points. The county has opted to partner with Stewart’s to use their busy network of shops throughout Warren County as a public conduit.

Warren County residents in towns that do not have Stewart’s shops will instead offer them at these designated locations. Residents are asked to call ahead to check availability.

Horicon – Horicon Town Hall, 6604 Route 8, Brant Lake, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., (518) 494-3647

Thurman – Thurman Town Hall, 311 Athol Road, Athol, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., (518) 623-9649

Hague Community Center, 9793 Graphite Mountain Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., (518) 543-6161

Stony Creek – Stony Creek Town Hall, 52 Hadley Road, (518) 696-3575; Stony Creek Library, 37 Harrisburg Road, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., (518) 696-5911; Stony Creek Marketplace, 8 Harrisburg Road, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., (518) 696-5980

In addition, Warren County will distribute test kits that will be delivered or given to all clients of the Warren Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging senior meal program. We thank our partners in Hamilton County for their assistance