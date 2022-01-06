Warren County partners with Stewart’s Shops to give free COVID- 19 tests kits

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County in a collaborative effort with New York State will partner with Stewart’s Shops to distribute over 2,500 free COVID-19 home tests kits. On Thursday, January 6, Stewart’s locations in and around the county will give out tests kits starting at 9 a.m.
According to officials, each of 17 Stewart’s locations in Warren County will receive an allotment of COVID test kits based on the population of the town where they are located. They say kits will be available free of charge on a walk-in basis at Stewart’s locations and other designated locations while supplies last. No purchase is necessary at the stores.
Stewart’s locations in Warren County are as follows:
- 5004 LAKESHORE DRIVE – BOLTON LANDING
- 6135 STATE ROUTE 8 – CHESTERTOWN
- 360 GLEN ST – GLENS FALLS
- 118 BROAD ST – GLENS FALLS
- 196 WARREN ST – GLENS FALLS
- 250 RIDGE STREET – GLENS FALLS
- 2164 STATE ROUTE 9 – LAKE GEORGE
- 114 LAKE AVENUE – LAKE LUZERNE
- 977 STATE ROUTE 149 – QUEENSBURY
- 221 CORINTH RD – QUEENSBURY
- 402 BAY RD – QUEENSBURY
- 1002 ROUTE 9 – QUEENSBURY
- 777 QUAKER RD – QUEENSBURY
- 1433 STATE ROUTE 9 – QUEENSBURY
- 347 AVIATION RD – QUEENSBURY
- 3259 STATE ROUTE 28 – NORTH CREEK
- 3827 MAIN ST – WARRENSBURG
Warren County Office of Emergency Services has received instructions from New York State to get them to the public as quickly as possible through public access points. The county has opted to partner with Stewart’s to use their busy network of shops throughout Warren County as a public conduit.
Warren County residents in towns that do not have Stewart’s shops will instead offer them at these designated locations. Residents are asked to call ahead to check availability.
- Horicon – Horicon Town Hall, 6604 Route 8, Brant Lake, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., (518) 494-3647
- Thurman – Thurman Town Hall, 311 Athol Road, Athol, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., (518) 623-9649
- Hague Community Center, 9793 Graphite Mountain Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., (518) 543-6161
- Stony Creek – Stony Creek Town Hall, 52 Hadley Road, (518) 696-3575; Stony Creek Library, 37 Harrisburg Road, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., (518) 696-5911; Stony Creek Marketplace, 8 Harrisburg Road, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., (518) 696-5980
In addition, Warren County will distribute test kits that will be delivered or given to all clients of the Warren Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging senior meal program. We thank our partners in Hamilton County for their assistance