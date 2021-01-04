Warren County over 300 COVID-19 cases in Jan. 4 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Public Health confirmed 21 new COVID-19 cases and 35 recoveries on Monday, totaling out at 310 cases among county residents.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 6.9%.

10 county residents were hospitalized as of Monday, down from the day before as three were discharged. Of those in the hospital, one is considered critically ill, and the other nine are moderate.

The other 300 active cases are considered mild.

The county did not list out specific causes of each new case, but said that many new cases stemmed from a lack of proper precautions surrounding gathering for the holidays or at workplaces. The county said they’ve seen many residents visit public places while sick.

“During our contact tracing we are hearing about many people who went to work or out for a meal while symptomatic. We can’t stress this enough: If you are sick, stay home,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.

One such gathering was an underage drinking party involving students and teachers from Glens Falls Central School District. To date, 18 cases have stemmed from that gathering on Dec. 18, including both participants and those exposed later. More than 50 people attended.

Glens Falls Central School District switched to remote-only learning following the confirmed cases, and will remain remote for at least two weeks.