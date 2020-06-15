Warren County outlines some activities set to resume in phases 2 and 3

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, the county highlighted some activities the state has bumped up into phases 2 or 3 of its post-coronavirus reopening plan.

Youth sports including baseball, softball, crew, cross country, field hockey and gymnastics can resume July 6.

On-premises live music at restaurants and bars is permitted within certain restrictions, including singers being 12 feet from others.

Tour boats are allowed to offer indoor dining starting in phase 3. This includes the Lac Du Saint Sacrement at the Lake George Steamboat Company.

The state also announced that gatherings of up to 25 people would be allowed.

Warren County also reported one new hospitalization from COVID-19 on Monday.

No new cases were confirmed, and have not been in the county for 12 days. Total numbers currently stand at 244 confirmed residents including 117 in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living facilities and 115 elsewhere in the community.

Those numbers also include 33 deaths.

