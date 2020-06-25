Warren County officials warning residents of increased fire risk when using fireworks due to dry weather

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County Office of Emergency Services is warning residents to use extra caution when it comes to using fireworks at home due to a heightened wildfire risk as a result of dry weather.

Officials are concerned that more people will be using at home fireworks because of the cancellation of most professional fireworks shows this year for the 4th of July holiday.

Risk of fire is more of a problem during the summer, as the wildfire danger has reportedly been deemed “moderate” in Warren County and neighboring counties because of an unusually dry period. The lack of rain has created a higher fire risk level than normal for this time of year.

Concerns about fire danger from fireworks were raised during a Warren County Fire Advisory Board meeting according to Warren County Fire Coordinator and Emergency Services Director Brian LaFlure.

“The cancellation of professional displays may lead to a number of ‘homegrown’ displays occurring where safety could be a major concern,” LaFlure said. “The current fire danger index is at a ‘moderate’ level, and little rainfall is predicted. The Warren County Office of Emergency Services asks all residents to use extreme caution, whether it’s for social distancing, the safety of our families, and the fire danger during this upcoming holiday.”

Only sparkler and fountain-type fireworks that are sold in New York stores and stands are legal to use in Warren County.

Warren County leaders are also reminding people that gatherings currently remain limited to 25 people under New York State’s COVID-19 executive orders, and social distancing requirements should include a mask or face covering, and will be in effect for the holiday period.

