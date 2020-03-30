Warren County Officials provide update on coronavirus

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Officials provided an update on the spread of coronavirus in the county. As of Monday afternoon, the county has had 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began.
According to County Administrator Ryan Moore, there are nine people that have been diagnosed and made a full recovery.
