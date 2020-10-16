Warren County officials outline Halloween plans

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Although trick-or-treating hasn’t been banned, Warren County officials are asking residents to avoid the tradition and consider safer alternatives instead. Non-essential gatherings such as parties have also been discouraged.

Health officials are encouraging safer activities such as car parades and trunk-or-treat events.

Trunk-or-treating involves adults decorating the back of their cars and setting up in a designated parking lot. Children go from car to car to collect the treats and adults have an opportunity to socialize.

If you do decide to trick-or-treat, the county has released some safety guidelines. Trick-or-treaters should:

Stay home if sick.

Trick-or-treat with people from your household only.

Stay in your neighborhood, and avoid traveling to other neighborhoods or communities to trick-or-treat

Remain 6 feet apart from people who are not from your household.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wear a face covering for BOTH your mouth and nose (even under your Halloween mask).

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then wash your hands.

Hand sanitize (with sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol) frequently while out and about, especially during key times such as before eating.

Wash your hands when returning home and before you enjoy your treats. This includes

washing after candy is unwrapped.

Parents are asked to make sure their children know about social distancing and coronavirus safety. They should also make sure that children unwrap their candy, throw out the wrapper, and wash their hands before eating it.

Homeowners are encouraged not to hand out candy if they are sick. Interaction with trick-or-treaters can also be lessened by leaving individually wrapped packets of candy, or a bowl of candy on the porch.

Those who do participate are asked to wash their hands regularly, wear a face mask and mark out lines spaced six feet apart leading up to their doorway to help encourage social distancing.

If a household does not want to take part, they can turn out their lights during trick-or-treating hours.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES