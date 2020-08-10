Warren County officials holding press conference on Rachael Ray house fire

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A press conference on the fire at Rachael Ray’s house was held at 11 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Longhorn Saloon and Pub in Lake Luzerne.
Warren County’s Office of Emergency Services and the Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department were on hand answering questions.
Authorities say a massive fire engulfed cooking show star Rachael Ray’s New York home. Photos of the house fire showed flames bursting through the roof and long plumes of smoke extending into the sky.
Since April, Ray has been filming “#STAYHOME With Rachael” two days a week from the home. Ray’s representative told USA TODAY that Ray, her husband, and dog were safe, but that the extent of damage to the home was not yet clear.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
LATEST STORIES
- Watertown School District reaches agreement with Attorney General in simulated slave auction case
- NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets says Asian Giant Hornet is not in New York
- Brooklyn woman dies in Ulster County rock climbing accident
- Greene County police crackdown on overcrowding in public parks
- Details of new grant program announced by Albany Mayor