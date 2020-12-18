Warren County officials highlight Christmas gathering concerns

Closeup hands holding glass of wine cocktail champagne friend drinking celebration christmas home party interior

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County officials are urging residents to limit Christmas celebrations to their own households only. The announcement comes after a spike in cases and hospitalizations was linked to Thanksgiving celebrations.

When interacting with people from outside of their household, people are being urged to explore virtual options instead of meeting in person.

“We saw what happened after Thanksgiving.

In the minds of many, your family members are safe. But if your family members aren’t in your household, it is not safe to gather with them at this time.”

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones

Additionally, officials have issued the following advice:

  • If you choose to socialize or attend a gathering, consider voluntarily quarantining for several days afterward to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing and loss of sense of smell or taste.
  • If you attended a gathering and have concerns you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, Health Services staff requests that you refrain from attending school, going to work or going into public until you learn whether there was anyone with COVID-19 at the gathering, and consult with a medical provider to discuss options for a COVID-19 test. New York State’s COVID helpline can be reached at 1-888-364-3065 to arrange a test.

