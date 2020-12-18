Warren County officials highlight Christmas gathering concerns

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County officials are urging residents to limit Christmas celebrations to their own households only. The announcement comes after a spike in cases and hospitalizations was linked to Thanksgiving celebrations.

When interacting with people from outside of their household, people are being urged to explore virtual options instead of meeting in person.

“We saw what happened after Thanksgiving. In the minds of many, your family members are safe. But if your family members aren’t in your household, it is not safe to gather with them at this time.” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones

Additionally, officials have issued the following advice: