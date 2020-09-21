Warren County officials extend emergency orders, provide latest coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported three new coronavirus cases and four new recoveries Monday morning. Two of the new cases are students who came to stay at a home in Warren County to quarantine after catching the virus in another state and one case has close contact with someone who tested positive in the same house.

There are 12 active cases in the county. Of those cases 11 people have mild cases and one is hospitalized.

County officials also sent notice that they are extending four emergency orders:

Emergency Order Two which mandates isolation for those who test positive was extended until September 28.

Local Emergency Order Four which limits access to county buildings, restricting access to those who do not work inside the building was extended for another five days.

